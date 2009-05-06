The Death of Radio?: Streaming Internet services take aim at broadcast radio in the car

Ray Bradbury and the End of Books By John R. Quain The FBI, 4K TVs, e-books, and the ironies of censorship (September 2012) Is technology about to accomplish what Ray Bradbury imagined in his novel Fahrenheit 451? Bradbury passed away in June at the age of 91, and in a few months it will be 60 years since the influential science fiction writer first published his anti-censorship saga about fire men who rather than putting out fires set books ablaze. The story imagines a dystopian future in which the citizenry does not read (it's forbidden), people's lives are dominated by large, flat-panel TVs and families are mesmerized by prescription drugs and reality TV-like shows that have no bearing on reality. Sound familiar? It may seem quaint today, but in the 1950s such Bradbury stories seemed rebellious, even seditious, prompting the government to open an investigation into the writer. FBI documents revealed recently noted that The Martian Chronicles made Bradbury a household name and that, according to sources, "The stories were connected by the repeated theme that earthmen are despoilers and not developers." Dangerous stuff that science fiction. Certainly, there are technologies and trends today that seem disturbingly analogous to those of Bradbury's Fahrenheit 451.... Technology (February 2011) iPhone vs. iPhone? Get An Android The wildly popular phone is now on Verizon, but is it too late? by John R. Quain It's not an exaggeration to say that there's a national love affair with Apple's iPhone. Now that love affair is about to really blossom as the iPhone 4 is released from its bonds with AT&T and becomes available on Verizon Wireless. So naturally the question on every gadget lover's mind is, should I finally get an iPhone now that I have a choice? To answer that, consider the proverbial parental admonition: If everyone jumped off a cliff, would you jump, too? It's not hyperbole to point out that the "new" iPhone 4 on Verizon is really the old iPhone 4 (essentially the same model that's available on AT&T). And that phone has already been eclipsed by other smart phones on the market--and is likely to be eclipsed by a new iPhone within a few short months. That doesn't mean Verizon won't sell millions of the new/old iPhone. Apple has already sold more that 80 million of the handsets in the last 3 and a half years--in spite of one major fault: It doesn't work well as a phone. Most people have been more mesmerized by apps than voice calls, anyway. Nevertheless, there are plenty of people who still like using a cell phone as a phone, so for that group of buyers that has been waiting for another carrier to offer the iPhone, their wish will be fulfilled on Thursday. Verizon's voice network is perennially more reliable than AT&T's. But caveat emptor: Verizon's network hasn't experienced such a major product launch before so it remains to be seen if it will be able to maintain voice quality with so many new subscribers. Assuming it can, that might be reason enough for those folks who've lusted after the iPhone to finally make the switch. Unfortunately, there's not much price competition. Verizon charges about what AT&T charges: if you agree to a 2-year contract with Verizon it's $200 for a 16-gigabyte iPhone and $300 for the 32 GB model (and no, you still can't add memory on your own or swap out the battery). The cheapest monthly plan you can get and still be able to use voice, text, and surf the Web without worrying about added charges is $90. That includes unlimited surfing, which AT&T no longer offers. (Verizon also has a feature that lets you share the wireless Internet connection with other devices, but that starts at an additional $20 a month.) This all sounds pretty good, but there are two important differences to note. Technology (May 2010) Video Cameras To Watch From Afar How to keep an eye on your home while you're on the road by John R. Quain Daydreams about getting away for the summer (or for just the weekend) can quickly lead to anxiety: Will my home be safe while I'm away? Will the kids obey the rules or throw some wild party? Is my neighbor really checking on the cats? Enter the high-tech solution: Video cameras to monitor your place from afar. While Web cams have been around for many years, they have typically been either expensive standalone systems (meaning professional installation required) or about as much fun to set up as chewing tin foil. Thankfully, a new generation of Web cam monitoring systems promises to be easier to install and easier on the wallet. The classic approach to monitoring your home on your own is to use a video camera that can be connected directly to a home network without the aid of a PC. Panasonic has long been one of the leaders in this area (the company also makes professional surveillance systems). The company's $200 BL-C210A Network Camera can be plugged directly into a home router and accessed through its own Internet address (supplied for free by Panasonic). Such an arrangement means all the computers at home can be off (or have crashed, as mine tend to do), and you'll still get a picture from the Panasonic camera over the Internet connection. You can pan and tilt the image remotely over the Web, and it can even be viewed on a mobile phone. The camera can even detect motion, heat, and sound, and then send you an e-mail alert should something pass across its view. If you can't string cables, a wireless version of the same camera is available from Panasonic for $300. Easier still, but not quite as versatile, is Logitech's $300 Indoor Video Security Master System. The basic package includes a camera, a power line adapter that plugs into a computer, and Logitech's WiLife control software. It only takes about 20 minutes to set up. The adapter and camera communicate using the existing electrical circuits in the home, but it requires that the computer that it's connected to be on and connected to the Internet. For more about Vue and Alarm.com watch the segment or click more for the full story. Are We Ready for 3D TV? More to the point, can we afford 3D TV? At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas 3D television is being pushed--and pushed hard. Not only is there a new 3D version of Blu-ray coming, there's also a slew of new 3D-capable HDTVs headed to stores later this year. Of course, sceptics like myself point out that you have to wear goofy, uncomfortable glasses to watch it. On the other hand, ESPN, Sony and Discovery, and Twitter Bad Boy Mark Cuban are all promising new HD channels (with DirecTV waiting in the wings). So are we ready for 3D TV? Find out here. Looking for the last-minute gifts segment, try the JQ on TV page. Motorola Droid: The iPhone Killer Cometh Its hits long forgotten, Motorola debuts a possible blockbuster by John R. Quain Ever since Google debuted its Android software for mobile phones and devices, people have been waiting for a sophisticated phone with a sexy design to really make it shine. That phone has arrived in the form of the Motorola Droid. The Droid is available on Verizon, a response to all those iPhone users who complain about poor AT&T service. It also has a larger, sharper screen than the iPhone, a better camera, a memory card slot, and a removable battery (no more visits to the Apple store just to replace a dead battery). The Droid also has a great slide-out keyboard. (No more of those error-ridden text messages from iPhone users.) And where the iPhone has a more femine physique (there, I've said it: it's a chick phone), the Droid is all manly angles and corners. It looks destined to become the Thinkpad of smartphones. There are some reviewers who have whined that the iPhone platform offers 100,000 applications (according to Apple) while the Android platform only has 10,000. But how many stupid Bic lighter or pouring milk apps do you need? All the best and most useful applications are also available on the Android phones, like the Droid. Moreover, more sophicated applications are available for the Droid because the phone can multitask, which the iPhone cannot. A perfect example is the free (yes, free) turn-by-turn navigation program on the Droid. Want to know more about the Motorola Droid, watch JQ's segment by clicking on the photo above.

Internet Radios Making Waves Tivoli Audio, Philips, AR, iLuv and others offer new models Cricket matches from the U.K. Trip hop from Iceland. Classic rock from Canada. (Canada?) You are no longer limited to local radio stations--or even satellite radio for that matter.



Internet-based streams from stations all over the world are available on radios that can connect to your stereo, sit on the kitchen counter or snuggle up on your bedside table. Ranging in price from $130 to over $700, Internet radios offer a variety of features. Some can play music from your computer's hard drive; some can tune in local FM stations; and some will connect you to online services like Rhapsody and Pandora.



For a quick rundown of several of the newest models, watch JQ's segment on Fox Business. New Kindle Sparks Academic Interest By John R. Quain Bigger screen Kindle is aimed at college crowd (May 6, 2009) Amazon has announced its third version of the Kindle electronic book reader. Aimed at textbook and newspaper readers, the Kindle DX (for deluxe) has a display that's 2 and a half times the size of previous models. It can also store more books--up to 3,500--but it's a lot more expensive. To find out more, watch the video above. . J-Q.com